January 29, 2023 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST

1. CM Stalin chairs DMK MPs meet ahead of Union Budget session

As the Parliament’s Budget session for the year is set to commence day after tomorrow (January 31), DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chaired a meeting with the party’s MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The meeting was held at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam in Chennai.

During the meeting, issues that ought to be raised in the Parliament were discussed. They include Madurai AIIMS, Sethusamudram project, discontinuance of pre-matriculation scholarship for minority community students by the Centre.

2. No delay in distribution of Pongal dhoti, sari: Textiles Min

Rejecting former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam’s allegation that free dhotis and saris meant for the Pongal festival were not being distributed, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi maintained that the distribution would be completed in February, as usual.

In a rejoinder to Mr. Panneerselvam who said the distribution had not been completed even 10 days after the festival, Mr. Gandhi pointed out that the distribution of free dhotis and saris was completed in March in 2013 and even in August in 2014 under AIADMK rule.

“Every year, the distribution is completed in February. Likewise, this year’s process too would be completed by February as usual,” Mr. Gandhi said.

3. Erode East by-poll | Result will reflect in Parliament election: Sengottaiyan

Speaking to journalists at Erode, AIADMK’s former Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said the result of Erode (East) by-election would reflect in the outcome of the 2024 Parliament election.

When asked why many parties in the AIADMK alliance have not expressed their support, Mr. Sengottaiyan said the party has approached all the alliance partners through Mr. Palaniswami.

“Every party has its own principles. We expect good responses soon. In the next two or three days, our interim general secretary and alliance partners will give a statement regarding our alliance stand,” he hoped.

ADVERTISEMENT