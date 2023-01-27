January 27, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST

1. Erode East bypoll | EPS seeks interim relief from SC, AMMK names candidate

Stating that the deadline for filing nominations in the upcoming Erode (East) Assembly constituency bypoll ends on February 7, AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, approached the Supreme Court seeking relief in the AIADMK leadership case.

In a related development, Mr. Palaniswami who held a consultative meeting with the 117-member election committee at Erode, said AIADMK’s candidate for the Erode (East) Assembly constituency bypoll would be announced soon.

Meanwhile, the leader of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), T.T.V. Dhinakaran, at Chennai, named A.M. Siva Phrashanth (29), the party’s district secretary in Erode East as the party’s candidate for the by-election.

2. Woman pedestrian killed during building demolition in Chennai

In a freak accident, 25-year-old woman pedestrian died, when the debris of a building that was being demolished, collapsed on her, in Thousand Lights on Anna Salai in Chennai. The woman was identified as Padma Priya, a techie from Madurai, who lived in Pammal.

A 25-year-old pedestrian identified as Vignesh Kumar was injured during the accident.

3. Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple consecration ceremony held

After a four-year delay, the kumbabishekam (consecration ceremony) of Sri Dhandayuthapani Swamy temple at Palani in Dindigul district was held, as witnessed by thousands of devotees. The kumbabishekam was last held in 2006.

The kumbabishekam was performed between 8 a.m. and 9.30 a.m., at the third holy abode of Lord Muruga, amidst the chanting of Vedic hymns and associated rituals. Flowers were showered on the consecrated shrines from a helicopter.

4. BBC documentary | CPI(M) condemns police action

Condemning the police action against members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) who tried to screen the banned BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) urged the Tamil Nadu government and the police to uphold the basic rights of people.

