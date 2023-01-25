ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

January 25, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan addresses the media to express his support for DMK-Congress alliance candidate EVKS Elangovan in Erode East by-poll, in Chennai on January 25, 2023 | Photo Credit: ANI

1. Erode East bypoll | MNM extends support to Congress

Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan who addressed journalists at his party office in Chennai extended “unconditional support” to Congress candidate E.V.K.S Elangovan, contesting as part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance in the Erode (East) byelection. 

The announcement comes two days after Mr. Elangovan called on the MNM leader seeking his support.

2. Madras HC quashes order banning gutkha, pan masala

The Madras High Court has quashed a 2018 notification banning manufacture and sale of gutkha, pan masala by ruling that the Commissioner of Food Safety is not empowered to impose permanent ban on tobacco products since the subject is covered under Cigarettes & Other Tobacco Products Act and not under the Food Safety Act.

3. Congress too boycotts Governor’s R-Day tea party

A day after Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) announced its decision to boycott the Republic Day tea party hosted by Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi at Raj Bhavan on January 26, the Tamil Nadu Congress too made a similar announcement.

Issuing a strongly-worded statement, the Congress Legislature Party leader K. Selvaperunthagai called Mr. Ravi the face of RSS and a puppet of the BJP government and accused him of running a parallel government against the elected State government.

Also, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi MLA T. Velmurugan is to boycott the event.

4. OPS demands action against Minister Nasar

AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take action against Dairy Development Minister S.M. Nasar for his act of throwing a clod at a worker on Tuesday.

 “If a Minister had acted in a similar manner when Jayalalithaa was alive, the Minister concerned would have lost the post,” Mr. Panneerselvam pointed out. 

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

