January 24, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST

1. Supreme Court allows purse seine fishing twice a week

The Supreme Court has permitted purse seine fishing outside the territorial waters of Tamil Nadu.

The apex court has imposed stringent conditions to regulate the activity outside the 12-nautical-mile limit off the State. Accordingly, purse seine fishing has been allowed only twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays, between 8 am and 6 pm.

“We have allowed this because we thought everybody should survive, that’s all,” Justice A.S. Bopanna, who headed the Bench, orally remarked after pronouncing the order.

2. ‘Thunivu’-style bank robbery in Dindigul misfires, youth arrested

Inspired by Thunivu, the latest Tamil movie starring actor Ajith Kumar, a 22-year-old man identified as A. Kalil Rahman attempted to rob a public sector bank in broad daylight at Dindigul this morning. He was later arrested.

The young man, a diploma holder reportedly confessed to have committed the crime after being dissatisfied with his meagre salary of around ₹7,000.

3. RSS route march appeal petition | Madras HC reserves order

The Madras High Court has reserved orders on appeals preferred by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office bearers seeking permission to take out route marches in public places.

Earlier on November 23 last year, a Letters Patent Appeal (LPA)was filed in the court, challenging an order passed by a single judge who, on November 4, permitted RSS to take out route marches at 41 places across Tamil Nadu only on premises with compound walls.