January 23, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST

1. Erode East bypoll | AIADMK invites applications for candidature; EVKS Elangovan seeks MNM support

While a consensus is yet to be reached between the AIADMK and BJP on fielding a candidate, the AIADMK has invited applications from party members to contest in the Erode (East) Assembly by-election. The last date for submission is January 26.

Meanwhile, BJP State president K. Annamalai who addressed journalists at Tiruchi airport hinted that the party would support the AIADMK candidate during Erode (East) by-election. In a related development, seeking support from Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan called on the party’s leader and actor Kamal Hassan at MNM’s party office in Chennai.

The treasurer of DMDK, Premalatha Vijaykant announced that the party would go alone in the bypoll and named Ananth, the district secretary of Erode East as the party’s candidate.

2. CM Stalin welcomes CJI suggestion on SC judgments in regional languages

Welcoming the suggestion made by the Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on the need for making Supreme Court judgments available in regional languages, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said: “This, along with our long-pending demand of allowing the use of State official languages in High Courts, will bring justice closer to the common people of our country.”

3. Five-year-old boy drowns in Chengalpattu district septic tank

A five-year-old boy, identified as Pradeesh who went missing when his father had gone to fetch drinking water in Venkatapuram panchayat office, was found dead in an open septic tank located at the panchayat office premises in Chengalpattu district.

