Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

January 22, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Justices M.S. Ramesh and N. Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court visiting Arthanareeswar Temple at Tiruchengode in Namakkal district on January 22, 2023 in connection with the case on murder of Dalit youth V. Gokulraj of Omalur. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

1. Gokulraj murder case | Madras HC judges visit Tiruchengode temple

The Madras High Court Judges Justice M.S. Ramesh and Justice N. Anand Venkatesh inspected Tiruchengode Arthanareeswar Temple for more than 1.5 hours, from 11.40 a.m. to 1.15 p.m. and the rail track near Pallipalayam where the body of V. Gokulraj, a victim of caste-based murder was found in 2015.

V. Gokulraj, a Scheduled Caste youth of Omalur in Salem district, visited the Tiruchendgode temple with his friend Swathi, a caste Hindu, minutes before his abduction and murder.

Ten persons including S. Yuvaraj of Maaveeran Dheeran Chinnamalai Gounder Peravai were sentenced to life imprisonment in March last year. During the hearing of the convicts’ appeal against the verdict, the judges expressed willingness to carry out an inspection to understand the topography of the place, the number of entrances and exits, and the location of CCTV cameras in the temple.

2. Erode East bypoll | Congress to announce candidate in two days

Congress party’s candidate for Erode East bypoll will be announced by the party headquarters in a day or two, said Dinesh Gundu Rao, the in-charge for Tamil Nadu Congress, after he held a meeting at the party headquarters in Chennai.

Sanjay Sampath, brother of E. Thirumahan Everaa whose recent demise necessitated the by-poll, has expressed willingness to contest after his father and former president of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee refused to contest.

3. Anti-NEET Bill | Clarifications to be sent in a week or two

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian who addressed journalists at Chennai said the Tamil Nadu government would send the clarifications sought by the AYUSH Ministry on the anti-NEET Bill in a week or two, after consultation with legal experts.

He added that government staff of multiple departments in Greater Chennai Corporation who worked in flood mitigation works are to be felicitated during a function on January 31.

