January 20, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST

1. Erode East by-poll | AIADMK enters fray as TMC forgoes seat

Amidst party leadership tussle between Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O. Paneerselvam, AIADMK is set for a clash with the Congress during the Erode East Assembly constituency by-election slated for February 27 after its ally, Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC), today, announced its decision to forgo the seat, upon request by AIADMK.

Earlier yesterday, DMK declared that its ally Congress would contest for the seat.

The by-poll was necessitated following the recent demise of Congress MLA E. Thirumahan Everaa who defeated TMC candidate M. Yuvaraja with a margin of 8,904 votes during the Assembly Election in 2021.

2. Annamalai to begin state-wide ‘padayatra’ from Tiruchendur on April 14

The Tamil Nadu president of BJP would begin his padayatra across Tamil Nadu from Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district on April 14 which marks the Tamil New Year.

The decision was made during the party’s state executive meeting that was held in Cuddalore district.

Mr. Annamalai is likely to cover all 234 Assembly constituencies in the State with extensive interactions with the public and is expected to complete the yatra ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year.

3. Coimbatore forester suspended over fake entry ticket scam at Kovai Courtallam

A forester, identified as Rajesh Kumar, who had been working in the Boluvampatti forest range of Coimbatore Forest Division, was suspended for allegedly siphoning off several lakh rupees for about a year, by issuing fake entry tickets to visitors at the Kovai Courtallam waterfalls.

A sum of ₹35 lakhs was recovered from him. The Forest Department suspects that he had colluded with former forest range office T. Saravanan to run the scam. An entry ticket costs ₹60.

ADVERTISEMENT