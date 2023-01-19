January 19, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST

1. Governor Ravi sues suspended DMK orator for derogatory speech

A criminal defamation complaint has been filed in the Principal District Sessions Court in Chennai, against suspended DMK orator Shivaji Krishnamoorthy, for allegedly defaming Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi.

The complaint was filed on behalf of the Governor by City Public Prosecutor G. Devarajan who was accorded sanction by Tamil Nadu government. In a letter to the Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner last week, S. Prasanna Ramasamy, deputy secretary to the Governor, complained about a viral video of Shivaji Krishnamoorthy using extremely abusive, defamatory and derogatory language.

During a public meeting held on January 13, Mr. Krishnamoorthy who used expletives while slamming the Governor for skipping parts of the prepared speech during his address at the Assembly on January 9, had said if Mr. Ravi could not take B.R. Ambedkar’s name, he should go to Kashmir, so that he would be gunned down by terrorists.

2. Erode East by-poll | Congress to contest: Alagiri

At a time when speculations are rife on announcement of candidates for the Erode East by-election slated for February 27, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri who addressed journalists at Chennai, said the party would contest in the by-poll for Erode East Constituency and would seek support from its ally, DMK and other alliance partners.

Meanwhile, a delegation of senior functionaries of the AIADMK met Tamil Maanila Congress leader G.K. Vasan regarding the by-poll, when AIADMK’s ally, BJP had already formed a 14-member committee to ensure coordination for the by-poll. In a related development, DMDK has announced a district secretaries meeting on January 23, to discuss about the by-election.

In Erode district, the first-level checking of EVMs that are to be used in the by-election began.

3. Clarifications sought on anti-NEET Bill again

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, while speaking to journalists at Chennai said the Union AYUSH Ministry has once again sought clarifications on the anti-NEET Bill and a response would be sent in a week.

4. CM reviews law and order situation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K Stalin chaired a meeting at the Secretariat to review law and order situation, following reports on increase in heinous crimes in the State. During the meeting attended by the Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu among others, the CM urged the top officials to conduct spot inquiries and asked all cops to ensure that a complainant visiting any police station gets justice.

5. Vengaivayal water tank issue | Madras HC Bench seeks detailed status reports

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that heard additional petitions on the Pudukkottai caste discrimination issues, ordered the Pudukottai Collector and CB-CID to file detailed status reports.

The petitioners sought direction to authorities to end the two-tumbler system and also complained that the Scheduled Castes were not being allowed to use the common waterbodies.

6. Fire accident at two firecracker unit in Virudhunagar | Two killed; CM announces solatium

Two workers including a woman were killed during two separate fire accidents that took place at firecracker units in Virudhunagar district. Atleast five persons were injured.

One worker was killed and another sustained burn injuries in a fire accident reported at on Thursday. Fire service personnel from Sivakasi put out the flames.

During the accident at Vijaya Fireworks at Sengamalapatti in Sivakasi, 60-year-old G. Ravi died. Meanwhile, a woman worker was killed in the accident reported at Devi fireworks in Thayilpatti near Sattur.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh to the bereaved families and ₹50,000 to those injuried

