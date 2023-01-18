ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

January 18, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi. File | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

1. Governor Ravi clarifies on ‘Tamizhagam’ remark

Seeking to put an end to the two-week-old controversy over his suggestion to use the word ‘Tamizhagam’, instead of Tamil Nadu, Governor R.N. Ravi issued a statement clarifying that he did not mean to suggest that Tamil Nadu must be changed to ‘Tamizhagam’.

“In those days. there was no Tamil Nadu. Hence, in a historical, cultural context. I referred to the word Tamizhagam as a more appropriate expression. An interpretation or inference that it was a suggestion to change the name of Tamil Nadu is erroneous and far-fetched,” Mr. Ravi’s statement read.

The Governor’s remark made during an event at Raj Bhavan, on January 4, to felicitate the volunteers of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam had sparked massive furore in political circles. Later in the day, Mr. Ravi left for New Delhi in his second visit to the national capital within a week amid the tussle with the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government.

2. By-poll for Erode East constituency on February 27

A by-poll is to be held for Erode East constituency on February 27, following the demise of Congress MLA Thirumahan Eeveraa on January 4, announced the Election Commission of India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

With this, the State is set to face a by-election for the first time since the DMK formed government in May 2021. The by-poll also gains significance at a time when the Supreme Court, on January 12, reserved verdict on AIADMK leadership tussle between Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam, as it raises questions on the candidate to be fielded by AIADMK, whose nominations will have to be attested by the party leader.

While filing of nominations are to begin on January 31, the counting of votes is to take place on March 2.

3. Bull tamer succumbs to injuries a day after Karur jallikattu

A 21-year-old bull tamer, who lost his eye after a bull gored his face during a jallikattu event held at RT Malai village in Karur yesterday, died while undergoing treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi.

According to police sources, the tamer, identified as P. Sivakumar from Pallipatti near Thogaimalai, sustained grievous injuries after being gored by a bull during the traditional bull taming sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US