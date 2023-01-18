January 18, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST

1. Governor Ravi clarifies on ‘Tamizhagam’ remark

Seeking to put an end to the two-week-old controversy over his suggestion to use the word ‘Tamizhagam’, instead of Tamil Nadu, Governor R.N. Ravi issued a statement clarifying that he did not mean to suggest that Tamil Nadu must be changed to ‘Tamizhagam’.

“In those days. there was no Tamil Nadu. Hence, in a historical, cultural context. I referred to the word Tamizhagam as a more appropriate expression. An interpretation or inference that it was a suggestion to change the name of Tamil Nadu is erroneous and far-fetched,” Mr. Ravi’s statement read.

The Governor’s remark made during an event at Raj Bhavan, on January 4, to felicitate the volunteers of Kashi-Tamil Sangamam had sparked massive furore in political circles. Later in the day, Mr. Ravi left for New Delhi in his second visit to the national capital within a week amid the tussle with the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government.

2. By-poll for Erode East constituency on February 27

A by-poll is to be held for Erode East constituency on February 27, following the demise of Congress MLA Thirumahan Eeveraa on January 4, announced the Election Commission of India.

With this, the State is set to face a by-election for the first time since the DMK formed government in May 2021. The by-poll also gains significance at a time when the Supreme Court, on January 12, reserved verdict on AIADMK leadership tussle between Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam, as it raises questions on the candidate to be fielded by AIADMK, whose nominations will have to be attested by the party leader.

While filing of nominations are to begin on January 31, the counting of votes is to take place on March 2.

3. Bull tamer succumbs to injuries a day after Karur jallikattu

A 21-year-old bull tamer, who lost his eye after a bull gored his face during a jallikattu event held at RT Malai village in Karur yesterday, died while undergoing treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi.

According to police sources, the tamer, identified as P. Sivakumar from Pallipatti near Thogaimalai, sustained grievous injuries after being gored by a bull during the traditional bull taming sport.