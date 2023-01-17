January 17, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST

1. ‘Manjuvirattu’ spectator gored to death

A 50-year-old spectator from Sivaganga was killed and dozens were injured during manjuvirattu and jallikattu events held at Pudukkottai and Karur districts.

Meanwhile, in Madurai district, Minister Udayanidhi Stalin flagged off the renowned Alanganallur jallikattu, along with Ministers Anbil Mahesh, P. Moorthy and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. Abi Sitharm, a youth who tamed 26 bulls was declared the winner.

2. ‘Samathuva’ Pongal at Vengaivayal

In a show of solidarity with Dalits who faced caste discrimination through practices such as two-tumbler system, prohibition of temple entry at Vengaivayal village in Pudukottai district, Minister for Adi Dravida Welfare Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, along with Minister for Law Reghupathy and Minister for Environment Siva V. Meyyanathan participated in Samathuva Pongal and public darshan in the village temple.

The prevalence of caste discrimination in the village for decades came to light after human faeces was found floating in a water tank that supplies water to Adi Dravidar families.

3. Che Guevara’s daughter in Chennai

Aleida Guevara, Cuban human rights advocate and daughter of Marxist revolutionary leader Che Guevara, arrived at Chennai this morning, as part of her ongoing India tour. Leaders and cadre of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) gave her a rousing welcome at the airport. Later in the day, Dr. Guevara attended a discussion with CPI (M) leaders at the party office in the afternoon.

CPI (M), along with National Committee for Solidarity with Cuba, is organising a reception to Dr. Guevara and her daughter Estefania Guevara tomorrow. Leaders of the allies of CPI(M) are expected to attend the function. She will be visiting the State headquarters of Communist Party of India before heading to the reception.

