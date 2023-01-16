January 16, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST

1. Two youths gored to death during jallikattu

On the day of Mattu Pongal, two young men were killed during the jallikattu held at Palamedu village in Madurai district and at Periyasuriyur village in Tiruchi district. More than 70 persons were injured during both the events.

In Madurai district, a 26-year-old bull tamer, identified as Aravind Raj who participated at the Palamedu jallikattu succumbed to injuries he sustained on his right abdomen after a bull gored him.

Meanwhile, in Tiruchi district, a 25-year-old spectator identified as Aravind of Kalamavur was gored to death by a bull that entered the crowd of spectators.

2. EPS accuses DMK government of not fulfilling poll promises

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami who participated in Pongal celebrations at Salem alleged that the present DMK government had not fulfilled its electoral promises.

He added: “The State government provided sub-standard items as Pongal gift hampers last year. This year, they did not procure sugarcane. It was only after farmers protested and the AIADMK announced protests, did the DMK government procure sugarcane. Likewise, free dhotis and saris have not been provided properly. The DMK government is spending hundreds of crores on advertising and has increased taxes.”

3. Tourism industry has bounced back to normalcy: Minister

The tourism sector in Tamil Nadu has rebounded strongly following the COVID-19 pandemic, said Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran who took part in the Pongal celebrations organised by the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) at the Government Botanical Garden in Udhagamandalam.

