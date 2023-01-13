January 13, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST

1. Bill making Tamil language paper compulsory in recruitment exams, adopted

Referring to the Governor’s address that stirred controversy in the beginning of the ongoing Assembly session, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin who spoke at the Legislative Assembly in Chennai stated that he would not hesitate to go even beyond his powers to protect the might of the elected government and safeguard the values century-old Assembly.

Later during the session, the Minister for Human Resources Management P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan adopted a Bill that makes a Tamil language paper compulsory in all competitive examinations for recruitment to the State government services.

The Bill sought to include a fresh provision in the Tamil Nadu Government Servants (Conditions of Service) Act, 2016, to give effect to this mandate in order to ensure that only Tamil youths were recruited in all State government departments.

2. Sethusamudram project | BJP will not support in present alignment: Annamalai

Differing with BJP floor leader Nainar Nagendran a day after he supported the resolution moved by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin urging the Centre to implement the Sethusamudram project stating that he would be happy if the project materialised and benefited the southern districts, the party’s state president K. Annamalai has said BJP would not support the project in its present alignment.

Mr. Annamalai who addressed journalists at Tirunelveli stated that the project would not benefit fishermen but only DMK MPs T.R. Baalu and Kanimozhi who he said owned shipping businesses. Charging that the project was not economically and environmentally fruitful, he urged the route of the project be changed.

In another development, the Ministry of Home Affairs has accorded the ‘Z’ scale of security to Mr. Annamalai. The security scale of the IPS officer-turned-politician has been increased from the ‘Y’ scale (accorded in April 2022) to the ‘Z’ scale after a threat assessment done by the Intelligence Bureau.

3. Thirumavalavan detained for attempt to besiege Raj Bhavan

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader Thol. Thirumavalavan was detained by Chennai city police while he attempted to march towards the Raj Bhavan in order to besiege the official residence of Governor Ravi in protest against him skipping portions and deviating from the printed text of Governor’s address at the Assembly on January 9.

4. Ex-MP Masthan murder probe | Brother arrested

In a yet another twist in the probe into the death of Tamilnadu Minorities Commission Vice-Chairman and former Rajya Sabha MP Dr. D. Masthan, Guduvanchery Police arrested his brother Ghouse Adambasha and said the murder was executed by Imran Basha, son-in-law of the latter and his associates since both siblings had dispute over a property.

Earlier, Masthan was thought to have died of cardiac arrest on December 22, 2022. After police began investigation based on his son’s complaint, it was revealed that he was smothered to death.

5. Faeces in Vengaivayal water tank | Fair and transparent probe is underway: Pudukottai police

Members of Social Justice Monitoring Committee visited Vengaivayal village where human faeces was found in the overhead water tank that supplied drinking water to Adi Dravidar families. Police teams are “intensively” probing the incident to find out the culprits, said Swaminathan Devadass, a member.

Investigation is being carried out in a fair and transparent manner, said the Pudukottai district police in a statement. So far, a total of 85 witnesses including 49 caste Hindus and 36 Dalits have been questioned, the police said. The press release was issued at a time when the Dalits alleged of attempts to frame them, the victims.