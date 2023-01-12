ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the big stories from Tamil Nadu today

January 12, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP, T.R. Baalu calls on President Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on January 12, 2023 | Photo Credit: ANI

1. DMK submits memorandum against Governor to President

As the face-off between the Tamil Nadu government and the Governor intensifies, a delegation of DMK leaders including Tamil Nadu Minister for Law S. Regupathy, Nilgiris MP A. Raja, DMK’s Parliamentary party leader T.R. Baalu, Rajya Sabha MP P. Wilson submitted a memorandum to President Droupadi Murmu at New Delhi, against the Governor R.N. Ravi, in a sealed cover.

This comes three days after the Governor deviated and skipped portions of the prepared speech that was to be delivered during the customary address on the first day of Assembly session held on January 9.

2. Resolution passed to revive 150-year-old Sethusamudram project

A view of Ram Setu. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

On the day when the Supreme Court said it would take up BJP leader Subramanian Swamy's plea seeking a direction to declare the Ram Setu a national heritage monument in February, Tamil Nadu Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Union Government to immediately come forward to implement the Sethusamudram project without any further delay.

The main Opposition AIADMK and its ally BJP also supported the resolution but urged the government to study the pros and cons of its implementation.

The project was originally conceived in 1890 by Commander Taylor at a cost of ₹50 lakh. Later in 2004, ₹2,427 crore was allotted by the UPA government. “When 50 per cent of the work was over, the BJP created hurdles for it because of political reasons,” said CM Stalin. The 150-year-old project was a dream project of Arignar Anna and that late DMK leader Karunanidhi struggled hard to implement, he added

3. Madurai airport becomes a 24x7 airport

After years of persistent demand from air passengers, trade bodies and political leaders, the Airport Authority of India has declared the airport at Madurai as a 24x7 airport with effect from April 1.

Apart from Madurai, the airports at Agartala, Imphal, Bhopal and Surat have also been accorded the status.

