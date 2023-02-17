ADVERTISEMENT

February 17, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:38 pm IST

A view of the forest check post near Kolathur in Salem district, where tension prevailed along the Tamil Nadu - Karnataka border near Mettur after an alleged poacher was reportedly shot dead by the Karnataka Forest Department. Photo: Special Arrangement

1. Body of missing man recovered from river Palar, tension in TN - Karnataka border prevails

The body of a 37-year-old man, Raja of Mettur in Salem district, who went missing after an alleged shootout by Karnataka Forest Department personnel, was found floating in River Palar on the Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border in Erode district.

Earlier on February 14 night, a few people from Mettur and Dharmapuri districts allegedly went hunting in Karnataka forest near the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border. Learning this, the Karnataka Forest Department allegedly opened fire at them. During the incident, Raja is said to have been killed and remaining people had escaped and entered the Tamil Nadu border.

2. Erode (East) bypoll | DMK functionary booked for arranging camel ride

The Erode district police registered a case against a DMK functionary, Muthuvadivel for organising a camel ride for S. Chandran, DMK MLA, from the Tiruttani Assembly constituency, during the campaign on February 14.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed outside the DMK’s election office at Krishnampalayam in the Erode (East) Assembly constituency this morning, after AIADMK cadre objected to DMK cadre erasing the two-leaves symbol drawn on the road, in front of DMK office.

3. Villupuram home sealed

After the arrest of eight persons, steps have been initiated to seal the destitute home, Anbu Jyothi Ashram at Kundalapuliyur in Villupuram district.

A few days ago, the police had sealed the premises of the home and arrested four persons for running the home without any valid permit. The illegal operation of the home came to light when a relative of an inmate filed a man missing complaint.

4. Kathiravan IAS passes away

C. Kathiravan, who was serving as the Project Director, Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project following the recent reshuffle of IAS officers, died due to illness. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin extended his condolences.

