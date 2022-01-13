Helplines opened for inter-State migrant workers

CHENNAI

13 January 2022 01:31 IST

The Tamil Nadu Government has requested inter-State migrant workers to stick to their workplaces without any fear or anxiety over the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has opened control rooms in nine districts and announced helplines. The helplines are 044-24321438 and 044-24321408 which function from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. “The inter-State migrant workers in Tamil Nadu are requested to continue working at their workplaces without any fear or anxiety and follow the guidelines issued by the State government from time to time,” an official release said.

The details of the district control rooms and the contact numbers of the officers are Chennai: T. Subashchandran, Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) 8220613777; Tiruvallur: S. Sudha, Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) 9442832516; Kancheepuram: B. Linkeswaran, Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) 8778619552; Chengalpattu: A. Senbagaraman, Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Social Security Scheme) 9940856855; Salem: C. Muthu, Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) 9489214157; Coimbatore: A. Venkatesh, Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) 9941121001; Tiruppur: R. Malarkodi, Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) 9789723235; Krishnagiri: N. Venkatachalapathy, Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) 7010275131; and Tirunelveli: K. Anandan, Assistant Commissioner of Labour (Enforcement) 9965711725.

