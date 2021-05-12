Helplines for COVID-19 treatment and availability of beds in Cuddalore district

The district administration has launched COVID-19 helplines that will act as an interface between a team of medical experts and patients from the district.

In a release, District Collector Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri said members of the public can contact 94899 30522, 94899 30523, 94899 30524 and 94899 30525 for details on COVID-19 test results, details of fever camps, vaccination schedule and the availability of beds in government and private hospitals in the district.

The control room set up at the Collectorate will be manned by a team of 11 doctors who will provide quick service to the public.