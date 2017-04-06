Helpline to complain on code violation

The city police have launched a WhatsApp helpline number for the public to lodge complaints on poll irregularities in R.K.Nagar Assembly constituency, which goes to poll on April12.

A release from the office of City Police Commissioner, says under the instruction of Commissioner a WhatsApp helpline number 9940599465 has been launched at the election cell in Greater Chennai Police office, Vepery. It will facilitate the public and all party members to prefer complaints about poll irregularities and violations in R.K.Nagar.

This number can be accessed round-the-clock and appropriate action would be taken on the complaints, the release added.