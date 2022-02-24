Helpline setup for Tamils stranded in Ukraine

State Nodal Officer appointed by Tamil Nadu to facilitate evacuation

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday set up a helpline for the benefit of Tamils stranded in Ukraine, where the Russian military is undertaking a “special military operation.”

Those in need of assistance can reach the State helpline at 1070, and the help desk functioning from Tamil Nadu Podhigai House in Delhi, specially for Tamils in Ukraine at +91 9289516716 or ukrainetamils@gmail.com.

The State government also appointed IAS officer and Commissioner of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils Jacintha Lazarus as the State Nodal Officer to facilitate evacuation of stranded Tamils in Ukraine and to coordinate with their families, the Government of India and the district administrations, an official release said. The officer can be reached at 9445869848, 9600023645, 9940256444 or 044-281515288.

The Chief Resident Commissioner and the Resident Commissioner of Tamil Nadu House in Delhi have also been named contact officers in this regard. In every district, the Personal Assistant (General) to the Collectors will also function as liaisons.

“Students from Tamil Nadu presently stranded in Ukraine and relatives of emigrants are requested to contact the officers nearest to them and provide information about them,” it said.