June 03, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - VELLORE

Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian instructed district officials on Saturday to set up helpline numbers at the Collectorate for relatives of Balasore train accident victims in the district .

The round-the-clock helpline numbers are 1077, 0414-2258016, and 9384056214.

A special team has been assigned the task of attending the calls from people who may be in need of help from the district administration.

