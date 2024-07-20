ADVERTISEMENT

Helpline numbers announced for Tamilians stranded in Bangladesh

Updated - July 20, 2024 03:34 pm IST

Published - July 20, 2024 03:13 pm IST - Chennai

Government sets up helplines for Tamilians in Bangladesh amid violent student protests, advises caution and avoidance of local trips

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) stand guard outside the state-owned Bangladesh Television as violence erupts after anti-quota protests by students, in Dhaka, Bangladesh on July 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

As Bangladesh is reeling under the unrest caused by violent student protests, the Tamil Nadu Government has asked the Indian High Commission and other Tamil organistions to help the Tamils living in the country.

A press release from the Public and Rehabilitation Department said it has set up helplines for the relatives of the Tamils in Bangladesh to collect details about their wellbeing.

“Tamils are not able to return to India and the Indian High Commision has advised them to avoid local trips and not to move around in neighbourhood areas,” the State Government said.

The helpline numbers are:

India: +91 1800 309 3793

Foreign Countries: +91 80 6900 9900, +91 80 6900 9901

