Helpline numbers announced for Tamilians stranded in Bangladesh

As Bangladesh is reeling under the unrest caused by violent student protests, the Tamil Nadu Government has asked the Indian High Commission and other Tamil organistions to help the Tamils living in the country.

A press release from the Public and Rehabilitation Department said it has set up helplines for the relatives of the Tamils in Bangladesh to collect details about their wellbeing.

“Tamils are not able to return to India and the Indian High Commision has advised them to avoid local trips and not to move around in neighbourhood areas,” the State Government said.

The helpline numbers are:

India: +91 1800 309 3793

Foreign Countries: +91 80 6900 9900, +91 80 6900 9901