Helpline for suicide prevention in Ranipet

RANIPET

18 December 2021 01:00 IST

Ranipet district Superintendent of Police Deepa Sathyan on Friday launched ‘one life, one call’, a helpline for suicide prevention. According to a press release, residents are requested to call the 24-hour helpline, 7540069444/7540070555 for counselling.

The helpline is expected to be a step towards prevention of suicide in all villages and towns in the district. “All residents have been requested to create awareness about the helpline. The personnel at the helpline will facilitate counselling for those with suicidal thoughts. The counselling session is expected to help persons overcome challenges,” Dr. Sathyan said. The district police would provide consistent support through the helpline to reduce the number of suicides in the district.

Building relationships

After the formation of the Ranipet district from erstwhile Vellore district, the district police have launched several initiatives to strengthen the relationship between the residents and the police department.

A dedicated beat system was instituted on January 15, 2020 to prevent crime, with support from residents in various neighbourhoods of the Ranipet district.

Village vigilance committees were formed on January 28, 2020. Beat monitoring system was introduced on July 8, 2020. ‘We for you’ was launched on September 28, 2020. Body-worn camera and modernised beat system was introduced on October 6, 2020. Garuda special force inducted on July 14, 2021. Reach and raise scheme was inaugurated on September 4, 2021.