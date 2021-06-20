Helpline for aged and women launched in Cuddalore district

CUDDALORE

20 June 2021 09:08 IST

Assistance is only a call away for senior citizens and women in Cuddalore district. Round-the-clock helpline numbers ‘Hello Seniors’ 82200 09557 and ‘Ladies First’ 82200 06082 have been lamnched by the Cuddalore district police for the aged and women in distress to lodge complaints.

The numbers were formally launched by Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan at the District Police Office here on Saturday.

Mr. Ganesan said that senior citizens and women could register their complaint so that the police in jurisdiction concerned could act swiftly.

Domestic abuse

He said that women faced problems at work or home, including domestic abuse. They were hesitant to lodge complaints due to fear of their relatives. Similarly, senior citizens also feared to come out of their houses due to the pandemic.

The name and details of the complainant would be kept confidential. A dedicated team of Police personnel had been deputed for the purpose and they would guide the complainants, he said.

Mr. Ganesan said that all complaints would be sorted out within the shortest period of time. The number was linked to the District Control Room and would be monitored directly by the Superintendent of Police.

The complainants could also directly contact the control room and the helplines through WhatsApp.

This system was to ensure that complainants had other channels to reach the SP, Mr. Ganesan added.