Help Tamils get Central govt. jobs, says Minister

CHENNAI

01 September 2021 05:04 IST

Velu responds to plea for an award named after Andal

PWD Minister E.V. Velu urged BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan to insist that the Centre give preference to Tamils while filing vacancies in its Departments in Tamil Nadu.

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, too, urged the BJP MLA to help in obtaining clearances from the Centre for various projects.

During a debate in the Assembly, when Ms. Srinivasan (Coimbatore-South) urged the government to announce an award named after Andal to women Tamil poets, Mr. Velu intervened and requested the BJP MLA to help Tamils get jobs in Central government Departments. “There are many vacancies in the Railways, airports and the Department of Post in Tamil Nadu. Tamils are not given preference in these jobs. You could help in our qualified youths getting employment in these Departments,” Mr. Velu said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Thennarasu, too, joined the debate and requested Ms. Srinivasan to help in obtaining clearances from the Centre for various projects. “When the Defence Minister visited Chennai a few days ago, I sought the clearances at the advice of our Chief Minister,” he recalled.

The State government was coming up with common testing facilities to boost opportunities in the radio frequency and antenna sectors, and infrastructure was being established in Chennai, Tiruchi and Ulundurpettai, he said.

During his reply to the debate on the demand for grants, Mr. Thennarasu said the government had identified electronic manufacturing, semiconductors, FinTech, future mobility, data centres and renewable energy as among the emerging sectors. It was taking steps to develop them.