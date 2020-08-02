Help photographers and drivers, says Kamal Haasan

CHENNAI

02 August 2020 00:24 IST

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Saturday urged the Central and State governments to help photographers and drivers affected by the lockdown. He said that the party’s labour wing would also extend support to them.

In a post on social media, he said that drivers and photographers had lost their livelihood, and went on to criticise the Centre for its policies regarding repayment of loans.

“After giving them time to pay back monthly EMIs, they are being burdened with interest payments for the same,” he said, referring to the moratorium announced by the Central government for those who have monthly loan EMIs. He said that the Centre and State governments should also extend their help to photographers and drivers.

Mr. Haasan had earlier said that the Centre should also increase its expenditure on the healthcare of the country to 7%-8% of the GDP, just as it had announced that it would spend 6% of India’s GDP on the New Education Policy.

“I am glad that education is getting a 6% share of the GDP in the New Education Policy. Immediate focus and reforms are needed in the healthcare sector, which gets only 1% of the GDP, on average. This share has to be increased to 7%-8% if we want to grow as a healthy nation,” he said.