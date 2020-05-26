Help people on Kalaignar’s birthday, Stalin urges cadre

Chennai

26 May 2020 23:49 IST

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said fulfilling the basic requirements of the people, especially in the time of the pandemic, alone would be appropriate on the 96th birth anniversary of its leader M. Karunanidhi coming up on June 3.

In a statement, he said ‘Kalaignar’ would have been happy to see the way the DMK leaders and functionaries dedicated themselves to provide relief to the people. “He would have happily ordered us to work for the people. He would have rushed to the forefront. We should mark his birthday by offering more help and relief,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said the livelihood of the people had been severely affected by the lockdown and the DMK had not remained silent after it issued a timely warning to the government about the pandemic.

“We distributed help to lakhs of people and set up kitchens to feed people. The party’s MPs and MLAs stand with the party cadre in the field,” he said.