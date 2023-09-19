HamberMenu
Help desk set up for beneficiaries of KMUT scheme

Applicants rejected will receive a text message explaining the reasons and the applicant may appeal against the rejection within 30 days, says Collector

September 19, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kallakurichi district administration has set up help desks at the Collectorate, office of the Revenue Divisional Officer and taluk offices to help women left out of the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai Thittam.

Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath said 91,816 beneficiaries had been selected under the scheme in Kallakurichi district. Beneficiaries who have not received the money can visit the help desk.

However, applicants who were rejected would receive a text message explaining the reasons for the rejection.

The applicant may appeal against the rejection within 30 days of the receipt of the message through the e-service centres. On the receipt of the appeal, a tahsildar-level inquiry will be carried out on the field, he said.

