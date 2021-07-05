Help desk for women set up in 18 police stations in Villupuram

VILLUPURAM

05 July 2021 23:07 IST

It would be the point of first contact for women

The police have set up women help desks in 18 police stations in the district to provide emergency services and deal with complaints relating to crimes against women.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Villupuram Range) M. Pandian inaugurated the help desk through video-conferencing on Monday.

Sanctioned from the Nirbhaya Fund, each help desk has been provided with two women personnel, including a sub-inspector.

They would be the first point of contact for any affected woman approaching a police station seeking aid.

Help in filing FIRs

The help desks would deal with complaints relating to crimes against women, including domestic violence, harassment, child marriage, and targeted harassment on social media, and help the victim file complaints for registration of first information reports at the jurisdictional police stations.

Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha said a two-wheeler and a laptop had been provided to each of the 18 police stations. The police personnel attached to the help desk would patrol the respective jurisdiction. The personnel would attend grievances received through the dedicated helpline numbers 181, he said.

Surveillance had been stepped up to curb crimes against women and children in the district. The police would take steps to ensure maximum punishment for the accused involved in such crimes, he added.

ADSP N. Devanathan was present.