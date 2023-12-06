Help desk for volunteers and organisations to contribute in relief work

December 06, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday set up a help desk to coordinate in an integrated manner and effectively deploy the services of individuals, groups or organisations that want to contribute in the Cyclone Michaung relief work in Chennai and surrounding districts.

Those interested in participating in the relief work can text or call the following officials through WhatsApp application to register themselves. Sheikh Mansoor, Deputy Commissioner - 9791149789, Babu, Deputy Commissioner - 9445461712, Subburaj, Deputy Commissioner - 9894540669. They can also contact the number 7397766651 through WhatsApp.

