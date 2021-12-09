Helicopter crash: Investigators fly drones to gather evidence

COONOOR

09 December 2021 17:34 IST

Foggy weather slows down pace of probe; pall of gloom in Kattery village

Amid foggy weather conditions affecting visibility, investigators of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Tamil Nadu police flew drones at the helicopter crash site in Coonoor on Thursday, looking for more evidence into the tragic incident.

A day after a chopper crash left Chief of the Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other defence personnel dead in the Nilgiris district, firefighters of the Tamil Nadu Fire & Rescue Services assisted investigating officials by cutting damaged trees and clearing debris. The crash site, nestled in a valley, was cordoned off by local police.

Advertising

Advertising

A pall of gloom descended on the Kattery, a small village, which was shaken by the devastating crash. Media persons from across the country landed at the place and were seen interviewing the villagers on what they heard or saw on October 8.

The VIP helicopter crashed in between two mountains on a tea estate located some 100 metres below the village, Forest officials said adding that the local people were initially scared to run down to extinguish the flames that had engulfed the helicopter.

The steep road leading to the village and the crash site is a narrow one-way lane, making it tough for rescue vehicles to operate with ease.

“Visibility has been poor with intermittent mist in the area after noon on Thursday. Drones are being deployed for aerial visuals as and when the situation is improving. Crucial evidence like crash data recorders, flight data recorder etc. were recovered from the site,” a Forest official who was part of the rescue operations told The Hindu.

Floral tributes

People of Coonoor gathered in large numbers among the route of the convoy of ambulances that carried the bodies of defence personnel killed in the crash. With some youth raising ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans, women and children were part of the gathering that showered flowers on the ambulances. A youth association had put up a huge banner with the photo of Gen. Bipin Rawat at Mettupalayam bus stand to pay homage.