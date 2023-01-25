HamberMenu
Helicopter carrying Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar makes emergency landing in Erode’s Kadambur Hills

Police said the helicopter, with Mr. Ravi Shankar and four of his followers, was on its way from Bengaluru to Tiruppur when inclement weather forced it to land; the pilot and all passengers were safe; the helicopter resumed its journey after the weather cleared up

January 25, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - ERODE

S P Saravanan
The helicopter landed on the premises of the Government Primary School in Ukkiniyam village on January 25, 2023

The helicopter landed on the premises of the Government Primary School in Ukkiniyam village on January 25, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A private helicopter with six persons on board, including Sr Sri Ravi Shankar, founder, Art of Living Foundation, made an emergency landing on the Government Primary School premises in Ukkiniyam village, Kadambur Hills in Erode district on Wednesday.

Kadambur police said Mr. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, along with four of his followers, were on their way from Bengaluru to Tiruppur in the helicopter. While flying over the forests of the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), inclement weather prevailed and the pilot decided to make an emergency landing at 9.50 a.m. The chopper landed safely and all the five passengers and the pilot are safe.

Village residents gathered at the site in large numbers. The police said that after the weather turned favourable, the helicopter lifted off at 11 a.m. and resumed its journey.

It may be remembered that on January 8, 2022, a private helicopter carrying four persons on board made an emergency landing on a farm in Athiyur village in Kadambur Hills due to bad weather. The chopper from Karnataka to Kochi in Kerala, resumed its journey after two and half hours.

