Heavy showers continue to lash parts of Cuddalore

Sailing to safety: Police personnel using a boat to rescue residents in Kurunjipadi on Monday.

CUDDALORE

29 November 2021 23:09 IST

District receives average rainfall of 73.87 mm in last 24 hours

Heavy rain continued to lash various parts of Cuddalore district on Monday, leading to waterlogging and flooding in low-lying areas.

The district received an average rainfall of 73.87 mm in the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 a.m. on Monday. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the northeast monsoon season begins on October 25 and goes on till December 31. During this period, Cuddalore is expected to receive 697.8 mm rainfall. However, the district has recorded 1,004.57 mm rainfall till November 28.

This is a large excess as the percentage departure is around 659%, the data shows. Official sources said of the 1,004.57 mm, the district had received 249.31 mm in October and a whopping 755.26 mm till November 28. With more than a month to go for the season to end, the district is witnessing a surplus northeast monsoon.

Cuddalore, Parangipettai and Kudithangi reported heavy rain — on an average over 100 mm of rainfall — while other parts received moderate to light rain. Waterlogging and flooding of homes was reported in Semmandalam, Padhirikuppam, Kondur, Cuddalore old town and Koothapakkam.

Teams of the Cuddalore District Police engaged in relief operations in Thambipettai colony in Kurunjipadi, Kullanchavadi and Cuddalore new town. They helped shift about 80 affected residents from Kurunjipadi to relief centres.

Showers in Villupuram

Villupuram district recorded an average of 39.64 mm in the 24 hour period, ending on Monday. Vallam recorded a maximum of 103.60 mm.

The outflow in the Veedur dam was stepped up to 8,800 cusecs after the water level reached 30.45 feet as against its capacity of 32 feet.

Meanwhile, Monitoring Officer Har Sahay Meena inspected the rain-affected areas in Gingee block in the district.

Tanks fill up

In Cuddalore district, out of the 456 tanks under the control of the Public Works Department (PWD) (Coleroon and Vellar basin divisions), as many as 389 tanks, have filled up and 33 others had more than 76% storage.

Meanwhile, with the inflow to the Veeranam tank going up significantly, there has been a corresponding increase in the discharge too.

The storage level of the tank touched 45.55 feet. The PWD authorities have stepped up constant monitoring of the tank and around 2,978 cusecs was being discharged.