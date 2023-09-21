HamberMenu
Heavy showers bring respite from heat in Vellore and nearby districts

Among the four districts, Tiruvannamalai received the highest rainfall since Wednesday night, with 288 mm, followed by Ranipet (359.1 mm) and Vellore (101.2 mm); many low-lying areas and a few arterial roads were inundated

September 21, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Vellore

The Hindu Bureau
A waterlogged street at Sampath Nagar after the rain in Vellore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

Incessant rain lashed many parts of Vellore and neighbouring towns, such as Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Arani, Gudiyatham, Tiruvannamalai, Chengam, Polur, and Tirupattur, since Wednesday.

The heavy downpour, which continued in the early hours on Thursday, brought much needed relief to residents as they have been reeling under the sun for the past few weeks. Primary schools alone were shut in the district on Thursday following a direction from Vellore Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian.

Low-lying areas, such as Sampath Nagar and Kansalpet in Vellore, were inundated in the showers. Key stretches, including the service lanes of Chennai-Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) and Chittoor-Cuddalore Highway, were waterlogged. Frequent power cuts, especially on Wednesday night, were also reported in many areas due to heavy rain with strong winds.

“Waterlogging remains a persisting problem in Vellore town as most of the stormwater drains are clogged. Many stretches, which were dug up for various civic works, have also not been relaid,” said S. Priya, a motorist.

Among the four districts, Tiruvannamalai received the highest rainfall since Wednesday night, with 288 mm, followed by Ranipet (359.1 mm) and Vellore (101.2 mm). Among the major towns, Arcot in Ranipet received the highest rain of 92.6 mm, followed by Polur (Tiruvannamalai) with 88.2 mm as of 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Areas in Tiruvannamalai such as Arani, Jamunamarathur (Jawadhu Hills), Polur, Tiruvannamalai town, Kilpennathur, and Thandarampattu witnessed good rainfall. In Vellore, areas such as Pernambut, Gudiyatham, Katpadi, Vellore Old Town, Bagayam and Sathuvachari witnessed heavy rain till Thursday morning.

Of the seven taluks in Ranipet district, Ranipet town recorded 67.8 mm of rainfall, followed by Kalavai with 46.2 mm and Walajah with 42.5 mm, as of 6 a.m. on Thursday. Major towns in the district, such as Arakkonam, Sholinghur, Nemili, and Kaveripakkam, also saw good rain.

In Tirupattur, Vaniyambadi received 17 mm of rainfall, Alangayam got 14 mm, and Tirupattur town received 12.8 mm.

Meanwhile, idol procession was allowed in Ambur, Arakkonam, Vandavasi, Arcot, Gudiyatham, and Arani, where the weather was mild on Thursday.

