Incessant showers batter Cuddalore district

Normal life was affected in different parts of Cuddalore district especially in Cuddalore town and Kurunjipadi triggered by a cyclonic circulation over the Cormorin area and neighbourhood.

The district administration declared a holiday for all schools on Monday.

While Cuddalore town recorded 17 cm of rainfall on Saturday, Kurunjipadi and Vadakuthu received 17.4 cm and 17.3 cm respectively in 24 hours that ended Sunday morning. The heavy downpour threw life out of gear in Cuddalore town.

Rainwater entered a number of houses in Dhanam Nagar, Vilvam Nagar and Ranganathan Nagar in Cuddalore and residents had a tough time draining it out.

District Collector V. Anbuselvan said that though there was no immediate threat of flooding, the line departments have put on alert in case there is a rise in water levels in waterbodies across the district. The administration has moved over 1,000 persons from low-lying areas and accommodated them in temporary cyclone shelters in Cuddalore, Virudhachalam and Kattumannarkovil, he said.

Water level in the Veeranam tank, the main source of drinking water to Chennai had reached its full storage level of 47.50 feet and surplus water was being released.

Lignite mining at NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) was also affected as mines were inundated. However, NLCIL officials said that there was adequate stock of lignite and power generation was not affected. Pumping out excess water from the mines is in progress.

Average rainfall

The average rainfall recorded in Cuddalore district in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday is as follows: Bhuvanagiri 132 mm, Chidambaram 129 mm, Vanamadevi 129 mm, Kuppanatham 127.40 mm, Parangipettai 124 mm, Mathur 123 mm, Annamalai Nagar 116 mm, Virudhachalam 112.10 m and Panruti 104 mm.