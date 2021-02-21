Heavy rains throw normal life out of gear in Cuddalore, Puducherry

Officials of IMD attributed it to an westerly trough in the middle level of atmosphere and its interaction with the easterly winds in the lower level.

Heavy rains lashed various parts of Cuddalore district and the neighbouring Union Territory of Puducherry on Sunday inundating roads and low-lying areas.

Cuddalore district recorded an average of 44.90 mm during the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Sunday.

The average rainfall recorded in other areas is as follows: Collectorate 163.40 mm, Vanamadevi 135 mm, Kurunjipadi 100 mm, Kudithangi 75.2 mm, Parangipettai 70.60 mm and Bhuvanagiri 70 mm.

Officials of the Indian Meteorolgical Department (IMD) attributed it to an westerly trough in the middle level of atmosphere and its interaction with the easterly winds in the lower level.

Bharathi Road, one of the arterial roads in Cuddalore town, was waterlogged as the heavy downpour took the residents by surprise.

Several residents in Manali estate, Thangaraj Nagar and Cuddalore town struggled as the rains left the streets inundated.

Water also entered several houses in Cuddalore town.

Puducherry

The heavy rains threw normal life out of gear and left a majority of roads battered in the coastal town.

Some waterlogged areas in the town included Bussy Street, Rainbow Nagar, Boomianpet, Indira Gandhi square, Rajiv Gandhi square and Saram.

Puducherry recorded an average of 192 mm in the last 24-hour period ending at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Department of Higher Education has postponed the counselling for admission to arts and commerce courses through the Centralised Procedure for Arts and Science Courses (CAPASC) to February 24 due to incessant rains.