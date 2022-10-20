Heavy rains in Hosur unleash flashfloods

KCC Nagar was among the many residential layouts flooded by the heavy rains in Hosur on Thursday | Photo Credit: Bashkaran N

ADVERTISEMENT

Residential layouts of upper and middle income groups in Hosur found themselves inundated following heavy overnight rains that lashed through both rural Bengaluru and Hosur on Thursday.

The sudden downpour in Hosur that started late on Wednesday night and continued unabated until well into dawn on Thursday, were accentuated by the heavy rains in Anekal and Begepalli along the inter-state border in rural Karnataka.

This led to a heavy discharge of water reminiscent of flashfloods in some residential layouts before the water was discharged into the canal draining into the Kelavarapalli reservoir.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lakes in Anekal and Begepalli in rural Karnataka were also reportedly breached by the heavy rains and the water flow, aggravated by Hosur’s own downpour unleashed the flashfloods of sorts on the residents in the thick of the night.

Many residents were forced to evacuate in a hurry, leaving behind important documents, in search of safety in the neighbourhood.

The residential layouts that faced the wrath of the raging water included NGGO’s colony, Brindavan Nagar, and KCC layout on Bagalur Road, while Hosur Valley Phase II, also on the tail end of Periyar Samathuvapuram abutting the drainage canal, was inundated as well. Many of the residential colonies have been built on a drainage canal, Raja Kalvai.

In some upper middle income group layouts such as KCC Nagar, which was still seeing the full force of the water gushing through the streets well into Friday, the residents had refused to move out of their two-storied houses.

Speaking on the sidelines, Hosur Corporation Commissioner K. Balasubramaniam said, since the residents had moved to the upper quarters of their houses and were refusing to evacuate, the Corporation was providing them with necessary supplies.

The extent of damage is yet to be ascertained.