Heavy rains: Governor speaks to CM, expresses gratitude to PM, HM

TN Governor R.N. Ravi also spoke to the Director-General of the National Disaster Response Force, which has deployed 14 battalions for relief operations

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi discussed with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin over the phone, the rescue and relief operations undertaken by the State government in view of the heavy rains caused by the depression in the Bay of Bengal, an official release from Raj Bhavan said on Thursday.

The Governor also spoke to the Director-General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) S.N. Pradhan, about the rescue and relief operations undertaken in Tamil Nadu. The NDRF has deployed 14 battalions and has more forces on standby.

The Governor also “expressed his heartfelt gratitude” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for extending their support for relief and rescue operations and mitigating measures for the flood-affected areas of Tamil Nadu, it added.