Heavy rains disrupt normal life in Cuddalore and Villupuram districts

Cuddalore district received an average of 49.94 mm in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, inundating low-lying areas

Heavy rains lashed various parts of Cuddalore and Villupuram districts on Thursday.

The incessant rains threw normal life out of gear in the coastal districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely to occur in the next 24 hours.

Cyclonic Burevi is expected to cross the south Tamil Nadu coast between Thursday night and the early hours of Friday.

Cuddalore district received an average of 49.94 mm in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, inundating low-lying areas. While Kattumannarkovil recorded 74 mm of rainfall, Parangipettai and Cuddalore recorded 67 and 65.6 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Official sources said that though there was no immediate threat of flooding, line departments have been put on alert in case there is a rise in water levels in waterbodies across the district.

The water level in Veeranam tank, the main source of drinking water to Chennai was being maintained at 45.5 feet as against the full capacity of 47.5 feet. The present inflow to the tank has gone up to 956 cusecs, and hence, there was an equal discharge, a Public Works Department official said.

Villupuram district recorded an average of 38.33 mm in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday. Marakkanam had recorded 82 mm while Tindivanam and Villupuram recorded 63 and 43 mm respectively.