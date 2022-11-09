Heavy rainfall forecast over isolated places in Tamil Nadu on November 10

Heavy rains lash Ambattur Industrial Estate Road in Chennai on November 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

A low pressure area has formed over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean. This system is likely to bring light to moderate rainfall over many places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Thursday with heavy rains in a few places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi districts, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Announcing this at a press conference, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, S. Balachandran said that this system was formed under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean.

It is likely to become more marked during next 48 hours and is very likely to move northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu­ and Puducherry coasts during the next 72 hours, he said.

Friday and Saturday

With the system intensifying, more rains are expected for most places in the State on Friday and Saturday. Isolated places are likely to get heavy to very heavy rainfall in these two days.

For Friday, light to moderate rain has been forecast at most places with isolated thunderstorm and lightning likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Scattered heavy to isolated very heavy rain is likely to occur over Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at a few places over Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirappalli, Karur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts.

On Sunday, light to moderate rain has been forecast at most places with isolated thunderstorm and lightning has been forecast over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at a few places over Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts, Puducherry and Karaikal.