Heavy rain may shift to southern Tamil Nadu on November 29

The intense rain may take a break from November 30, and then decrease.

After pummelling the north coastal areas, the heavy rain may shift to south Tamil Nadu on November 29. The intense rain may take a break from November 30, and decrease gradually.

The cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area and the adjoining Sri Lanka coast in the lower level may move and emerge in the Arabian Sea by November 29. Officials of the India Meteorological Department said that while the easterlies over the coastal areas would push moisture into the land, the moving weather system would bring in south-westerly winds.

Also Read Chennai grapples with traffic diversions as roads, subways brim with rain water

Some parts of south coastal Tami Nadu, such as Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram, are likely to receive heavy to heavy rain on Monday owing to the wind convergence. Most other parts of the coastal region, including Chennai, may receive moderate rain.

On November 28, rain lashed several coastal districts. Puducherry, Kalavai in Ranipet district and Cuddalore recorded 7 cm between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. More areas of Chennai went under water as rain pounded the city and its fringes. Meenambakkam recorded 6 cm, West Tambaram, 4 cm, Ennore, Villivakkam, Taramani, Chembarambakkam, Sathyabama University and MRC Nagar, 2 cm each, and Nungambakkam 1 cm, were among the localities that recorded a significant amount of rainfall till 5.30 p.m.

In the 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on November 28, Pamban and Mandapam in Ramanathapuram district and Mamallapuram received a very heavy rainfall of 11 cm each. Schools and colleges in many districts, including Puducherry, Karaikal, Thoothukudi and Tiruvallur, have declared a holiday for November 29.

IMD officials said the intensity of the rain might drop from November 29 and most places in the southern as well as northern parts might receive light to moderate rain.

The low pressure area that is likely to form over the south Andaman Sea may not have an impact on Tamil Nadu, said N. Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre.

Tamil Nadu received 61.2 cm of rainfall, 76% more than its seasonal average, till Sunday. Most of the districts, except Madurai and Virudhunagar, have received either excess or largely excess rainfall. Chennai district has received 110 cm, 79% more than the average, officials said.