Western Ghats, South T.N. to get heavy rain

Chennai too has chances of light rain till Saturday

A cyclonic storm brewing over south-east Arabian Sea may bring light to moderate rain over many places of the State till May 16.

Most parts of the State may continue to escape harsh weather and peaking mercury levels as the weather system is also likely to keep the day temperature under check.

The low-pressure area that formed over south-east Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area on Thursday is likely to further strengthen as a depression over the same region by May 15. It is likely to become a cyclonic storm by May 16.

The cyclonic storm is likely to be named Tauktae. The name was suggested by Myanmar. It is expected to reach near Gujarat coast around May 18 evening.

Officials of the Meteorological Department said while heavy to very heavy rain may occur in Western Ghats districts and south Tamil Nadu, places like Chennai too have a chance of light rain on Friday.

The rain spell may last till May 18.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said such formation of cyclonic storms over north Indian Ocean was normal during pre-monsoon season.

This would influence rain across the State. But the intensity of the rain would vary. One or two places in the Western Ghats region and south Tamil Nadu would receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till May 17.

Some of the areas that are likely to receive heavy rain with strong winds are Theni, Dindigul, Coimbatore and Kanniyakumari. There would be an increase in rainfall from Saturday.

“The weather system in the Arabian Sea will strengthen cool easterly winds. This would bring down day temperature in many parts of the State and several locations recorded below normal temperature. This month, easterly wind flow had kept day temperature close to average, including in Chennai, on many days, “ he added.

Officials said the maximum temperature may remain near normal and it may climb one or two degrees Celsius above average in some areas.

Another seasonal trough was also aiding thunderstorms over the State. During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Thursday, Barur in Krishnagiri district received the day’s maximum of 5 cm of rainfall.

The Meteorological Department forecasts light to moderate rain in some areas of Chennai till Saturday.

The maximum temperature will be around 36 degrees Celsius.