Heavy rain likely in southern districts of TN: Weathermen

Thunderstorm with lightning is also likely in south coastal Tamil Nadu, a bulletin said.

Isolated places in southern districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to get heavy rainfall, while Chennai may see cloudy skies and light rain in the next 24 hours, a Met official said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre S. Balachandran said the low-pressure that lay over southwest Bay of Bengal has weakened.

However, heavy rain is likely in isolated places in the districts of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur, and neighbouring Puducherry, he said.

The maximum and minimum temperatures forecast for Chennai were 31 degree and 25 degree Celsius respectively, it said.

