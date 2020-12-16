Heavy rain likely in five districts of State

Cyclonic circulation will lead to scattered rainfall over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till the weekend

After a hiatus, rain is set to return to the State from December 16 . The Meteorological Department predicts moderate rainfall over many places in the State till December 19.

A cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal, off the Sri Lankan coast, would lead to scattered rainfall over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till the weekend. However, there are no chances for the system to intensify further. Cold wind from the land may not allow it, noted officials.

A few places over five districts — Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukkottai — and Karaikal in the Union Territory of Puducherry may receive heavy rain up to 12 cm from Wednesday to Friday. S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said the system would initially impact the coastal areas with moderate rainfall. It will then move over to the interior areas and give light to moderate rain. It is expected to weaken afterwards.

Chennai may experience light to moderate rain in some areas for two days. The night temperature would be around 23 degree Celsius.

The State has so far received 43.2 cm of rainfall, which is 4% more than the average 41.3 cm since October 1. This is considered normal rainfall for the northeast monsoon, he said.

While coastal areas have either received normal or excess rain this season, some districts such Kanniyakumari, Erode, Namakkal and Tiruchi still remain rain deficit. Kanniyakumari is the worst-affected district, with a shortfall of nearly 38% for the season. “The system may bring light to moderate rain in many places. But it is unlikely for the weather system to wipe out whatever deficiency exists in rainfall,” Mr. Balachandran added.