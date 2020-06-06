Heavy rain likely in a few districts on Sunday

With the advance of the southwest monsoon into Tamil Nadu, the Meteorological Department has forecast that some districts in the State are likely to get heavy rain on Sunday.

Officials of the Meteorological Department said that the southwest monsoon has advanced up to Puducherry. During the 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, some places in the State received rains due to convective activity and the influence of southwesterlies. Eraniel in Kanniyakumari district received the highest rainfall of 9 cm and Nagercoil recorded 8 cm.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai said one or two places in districts, including Kanniyakumari, Theni, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli and Dindigul are likely to get heavy rains on Sunday. Thunderstorm activity may increase over the State around June 10 and many places are likely to get rains.

A low pressure area is likely to develop over Bay of Bengal and westerlies may strengthen under its influence and bring thundershowers over the State. The weather system is being monitored and rainfall activity will depend on the movement of the system, he said.

Heat during daytime would decrease across the State except for the Northwestern parts where the maximum temperature is expected to be around 40 to 42 degree Celsius, he added.

The Meteorological Department has advised residents to avoid direct exposure to sun between 11.30 a.m. and 3.30 p.m. in these areas.

Some places in Chennai and its suburbs may experience light rains during evening or night hours for two days. The maximum temperature may be around 39 degree Celsius in the city till Tuesday.

The Meteorological Department has also warned fishermen not to venture into the sea as strong wind reaching a speed of up to 40-50 km per hour is likely to prevail over Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area.