Heavy rain lashes Vellore, Tiruvannamalai

Several parts of Vellore district received heavy showers during the past 24 hours, with Sholingur recording 13.8 cm of rainfall and Ponnai dam receiving 9.18 cm rainfall, according to the Meteorological Department. The entire district received several spells of rain and the wet weather continued on Wednesday.

Rainfall recorded in other areas were: Vellore 29.6 mm, Ambur 26.8 mm, Vaniyambadi 31.3 mm, Alangayam 29 mm, Arakkonam 45.6 mm, Kaveripakkam 68.2 mm, Walajah 26.4 mm, Arcot 45.3 mm, Gudiyatham 30 mm, Melalathur 38.2 mm, and Katpadi 37 mm.

Vellore Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram declared holiday for schools and colleges for the second day on Wednesday. Several places in Tiruvannamalai district too received copious rainfall for the past two days. Sathanur dam started receiving inflows as the rain pounded Kalasapakkam, Chengam and Tiruvannamalai regions. Kalasapakkam received 14.3 cm of rainfall till Wednesday morning and neighbouring Thandarampattu received 44 mm rainfall. Other areas which also recieved good rain included Kilpennathur (67.4 mm), Polur (61.4 mm), Chetpet (58 mm), Vandavasi (53.3 mm), Chengam (48.8 mm), Cheyyar (48 mm), Sathanur Dam (36.2 mm) and Vembakkam (41 mm).