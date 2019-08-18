Heavy rain lashes Vellore, Polur and Kalasapakkam

The drought-prone areas of Polur, Kalasapakkam in Tiruvannamalai district and Vellore town received heavy rainfall on Friday night.

Water stagnation and power shutdown disrupted daily lives of the people in most areas but were under-reported because Saturdays are a holiday for the State government offices.

In Vellore, it rained for about three hours on Friday evening which flooded the main town and the surrounding areas.

It soon turned into a downpour which lasted till Saturday morning and has brought the temperature in Vellore down significantly since the last fortnight.

The water entered houses in Indira Nagar, Kansalpet, and Auxilium School in Katpadi. People reportedly had to spend sleepless nights because of the incessant downpour. In the past 24 hours, Vellore recorded the highest rainfall with 170mm while Katpadi recorded 110mm. Other towns also received a substantial level of rainfall on Friday night. “This is surely a boon to water starved areas, but it also highlighted the lack of infrastructure in the municipal corporation areas,” said Selvam, a trader from Salavanpet. There were incessant rains in Alangayam, Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Arakkonam and Kaveripakkam. The average rainfall in the district was recorded to be 40.59mm.

In Tiruvannamalai district, Kalasapakkam received the highest rainfall among all the towns which was recorded to be 190mm.

Meanwhile, Polur, Tiruvannamalai, Kilpennathur, Chetpet, Sathanur Dam, Chengam recorded 100mm, 50mm, 60mm, 7.5mm, 40.60mm and 40.40mm of rainfall respectively. The average rainfall in the district was 58.88mm.

It was an overcast day in many regions and the Vellore district administration declared a holiday for schools and colleges due to incessant rains that continued till Saturday.

Many other districts, including Cuddalore, Ariyalur and Villupuram also recorded heavy rainfall.