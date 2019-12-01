Heavy rain lashes Thoothukudi, train movement hit

Heavy rain in Thoothukudi district has inundated several residential areas and railway tracks. Trains could not enter the Thoothukudi railway station following flooding of tracks on Sunday.

Although it has been raining for two days, residents said that the showers intensified on Saturday evening, leaving pedestrians and motorists stranded on the road.

Pearl City (Muthunagar) Express, which was scheduled to arrive at 6 a.m. in Thoothukudi, has been stationed in Neelavittan railway station as the three platforms at the railway station are flooded. The Tiruchendur passenger, Tirunelveli passenger and the Chennai Egmore-Thoothukudi Link Express are yet to leave the station to their respective destinations.

The rain has also disrupted the movement of goods trains carrying coal and port goods.

In Thoothukudi town, WCG road, the main bazaar area, and Tiruchendur road are heavily flooded. Residential areas, including Kovilpillai Nagar, Vetrivelpuram, St. Mary's college and Muthammal colony, are inundated.

The Government Hospital is flooded too, leaving patients susceptible to infections.

The district has recorded 1,201.90 mm of rainfall on Saturday alone with Tiruchendur and Kayalpattinam receiving 100 mm and 83 mm showers. The district has averaged 63.26 mm rain.