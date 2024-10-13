Heavy rain lashes Madurai city, inundates roads

Heavy rain lashed the city on Saturday night. What started as a drizzle around 9 p.m. became a downpour by 9.30 pm., as a result of which traffic went for a toss at several places for about two hours.

Several arterial roads, including 120 Feet Road near Mattuthavani, were submerged. Vehicles were seen crawling and on some stretches due to potholes many suffered breakdown, leading to traffic snarls.

The heavy rain that was accompanied by thunder and lightning, however, did not deter crowds at cinema halls. Due to cars waiting to enter cinema halls, traffic was seen moving at a snail’s pace at a few places like Mattuthavani and Chokkikulam.

Many low-lying areas were inundated, disrupting normal life. Many areas on the city outskirts were plunged into darkness due to power cut.

