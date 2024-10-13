ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rain lashes Madurai city, inundates roads

Published - October 13, 2024 12:01 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy rain lashed the city on Saturday night. What started as a drizzle around 9 p.m. became a downpour by 9.30 pm., as a result of which traffic went for a toss at several places for about two hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several arterial roads, including 120 Feet Road near Mattuthavani, were submerged. Vehicles were seen crawling and on some stretches due to potholes many suffered breakdown, leading to traffic snarls.

The heavy rain that was accompanied by thunder and lightning, however, did not deter crowds at cinema halls. Due to cars waiting to enter cinema halls, traffic was seen moving at a snail’s pace at a few places like Mattuthavani and Chokkikulam.

Many low-lying areas were inundated, disrupting normal life. Many areas on the city outskirts were plunged into darkness due to power cut.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US