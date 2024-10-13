GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heavy rain lashes Madurai city, inundates roads

Published - October 13, 2024 12:01 am IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy rain lashed the city on Saturday night. What started as a drizzle around 9 p.m. became a downpour by 9.30 pm., as a result of which traffic went for a toss at several places for about two hours.

Several arterial roads, including 120 Feet Road near Mattuthavani, were submerged. Vehicles were seen crawling and on some stretches due to potholes many suffered breakdown, leading to traffic snarls.

The heavy rain that was accompanied by thunder and lightning, however, did not deter crowds at cinema halls. Due to cars waiting to enter cinema halls, traffic was seen moving at a snail’s pace at a few places like Mattuthavani and Chokkikulam.

Many low-lying areas were inundated, disrupting normal life. Many areas on the city outskirts were plunged into darkness due to power cut.

Published - October 13, 2024 12:01 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.